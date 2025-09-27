Lancing Bowling Club round-up as season comes to an end

The final Brodie Tray played on Saturday 20th September was very successful against Goring Manor. All disciplines played well. The Pairs, Alan Bailey and Adam Woodroffe won well 26-18. Both Triples result was very close.

Chris Byrnes, Roy Waddup and Jan Hawkins 15-14. The other Triple skipped by Tim Clarke with Sheila Thornton, Ken Hawkins 16-15. Finally, the rink skipped by Colin Campbell and team, Ron Roberts, John O’Connell and leading Karen Watson, winning with a good result, 18-11. This much improved overall score 75-58, taking all 10 league points. This result moved up two places in the League.

Frances Johnston, Lancing President, continued her wonderful job with 'Have a Go' mornings on Thursday and Saturday’s, with the help of Chris Byrnes, Roy Jackson. This includes, 'Pay and Play' available for those not wishing to join the club fully at the end of their introductory period.

Both days have been well supported, many visitors coming regularly, learning a lot and enjoying their bowling. However, several are still working and have found that Social Membership with 'Pay and Play' has served them better than full membership this season. Frances and LBC expect that some of these players will be able to participate fully in club activities next year. Two full new members joining this year, included John O’Connell and Barbara Nedas. Also, two Social Members signed on, Kelvin Buckmaster, Dave Parker.

'Have a Go Morning' Chris Byrnes, Kelvin Buckmaster, Dave Parker.

Wednesday 24th September was a sad day as this was the last game this season on Lancing’s fixture list, a friendly away, against Hurstpierpoint. Chris Byrnes, Captain of the Day, was very pleased with the effort all members, gaining a win for Lancing 69-52 Both clubs won two triples each. Very much the top Triple was Alan Bailey, Colin Burton, and Sheila Thornton 27-4. The other winning triple was skipped by Phil Hillsden, with Colin Campbell and JohnOConnell, 16-11.

The last event this season played on the green will be ‘Candlelit Bowl’s, down to Sandra Dunnion’ organisation and management. This will take place on Saturday 27th September, from 1700 to approx. 2100, the dress, casual. There is a notice on the website. www.lancingbowlsclub.com

As further press reports will be very much reduced until the start of 2026 season. An important date for all to be remembered for Full and Social Members is the Lancing AGM on 28th January 2026 at 7pm, in the Empire Club, Penhill road.