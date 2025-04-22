Landmark season underway at Battle Bowls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Battle Bowls Club opened its 120th anniversary season last Saturday with the traditional match between the President’s and Captain’s teams.

On a green in fine condition following a winter’s work on the surface, Club President Bruce Cripps delivered the first wood to mark the formal opening and get the match underway. A close contest followed but the President was unable to add victory to his opening delivery as the Captain’s team, led by Roy Hyde, ran out the winners of the match by three rinks to two.

Battle Bowls Club welcomes new members whether complete beginners or experienced bowlers and is holding a “taster morning” from 10am till noon on Saturday 10th May at its ground on Station Approach in Battle. Anyone wanting to try their hand at the sport is invited to call in and give it a go. All equipment will be supplied and visitors are asked only to be wearing flat shoes.