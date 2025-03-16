Hailsham Tennis Club's men's team welcomed fellow strugglers Southdown to the club for their last match of a tough season in the Tennis Sussex Babolat Winter League.

For this final game, Hailsham were cheered to get Neil Downer back on court after his injury, and further good news came when Southdown could only field one pair. It was too late in the season to reschedule the match, so the Lewes team had to concede two rubbers from the start.

Hailsham's Dom Walter and Jose Noya were first to take on Southdown's Jeremy Allouche and Alastair Randall, narrowly losing the first set 5-7, before even more narrowly losing the second in a tie-break 6-7.

Next it was Johan Jooste, reunited with his old partner Neil, and they started strongly, beating the Lewes pair 6-4 in the first set before being pegged back 5-7 in the second.

Hailsham men - Johan Jooste, Neil Downer, Dom Walter and Jose Noya

In the championship tie-break (first to 10 points) the Hailsham pair won 10-3, giving the team their first win of the season 3-1.

The result means that Hailsham leapfrog their opponents, getting themselves off the bottom of the table and avoiding relegation.

In the summer season, they hope to be further strengthened with more players coming back from the injury list, so that they can compete at a higher level.