Last-wicket drama as Hailsham edge past Crowhurst Park in classic encounter

A dramatic afternoon at Crowhurst Park saw a pulsating contest go right down to the wire, with Hailsham snatching a one-wicket victory in a match filled with momentum swings, nervy batting, and clutch performances under pressure.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After winning the toss, Crowhurst Park chose to bat first on a firm surface. But any hopes of a strong start were quickly checked by Andrew Anthony, whose disciplined opening spell left Park reeling.

He claimed both openers — Jordan Shaw (14) and Joseph Lovell (11) — in quick succession to reduce the hosts to 34/2. The innings was then steadied by Nitin Rabari, who batted with intent and fluency. His 42 from 41 balls, including five boundaries, helped lift the innings into calmer waters. Support came from Jacob Watson (26), but regular breakthroughs from Hailsham’s attack prevented any real acceleration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony returned to finish with excellent figures of 4/43, supported ably by Joe Clarkson (3/40) and James Bellett(2/41). Despite a late cameo from Charlie Ferguson (14*), Park were bowled out for 182 in 41.1 overs. A competitive total, but perhaps 20 runs short of par.

HCC

Hailsham’s reply began confidently, anchored by the fluent Jake Hainsworth, who top-scored with a composed 43. Alongside Jason Tibble (23), the pair laid a strong platform with an opening stand of 42. However, just as the visitors looked comfortable, Park struck back.

The introduction of Joseph Lovell (3/14 from 8 overs) brought immediate rewards, and when Jonathan Peters (2/30) removed both Ethan Dawber (34) and Ciaran Peacock, the match was back in the balance. Hailsham wobbled from 107/2 to 130/5, and then 172/7 as Nitin Rabari, adding to his earlier batting heroics, chipped in with three key wickets.

When Clarkson and Anthony fell in consecutive balls, the game hung in the balance at 179/9. Enter James Bellett and Charlie Cozens, tasked with finding four runs under immense pressure. In a nail-biting finish, the pair inched their side to the target with just three balls to spare, sealing a famous one-wicket win and sparking jubilant scenes among the Hailsham camp.

The S Lyons player of the match went to Andrew Anthony for his spell of bowling.