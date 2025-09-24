Late goals see Burgess Hill Town lose to Carshalton Athletic

An excellent midweek crowd of over 500 saw Burgess Hill Town play under the lights for the first since the installation of the new 3G pitch.

It was a disappointing evening though for most in the ground as despite leading 2-1 with 9 minutes to go the Hilllians conceded three times to lose 4-2.

Managers Gary Mansell and Jay Lovett made one change from the narrow defeat to highflying Folkestone last weekend with Ben Pope coming in for Marcus Allen.

The hosts got off to the perfect start as a lovely ball in behind the defence sets George Vorster away, he beat the goalkeeper and tapped it into an empty net for his 5th of the season.

Burgess Hill Town score their first | Picture: Phil Dennett

Hill had half chances through Harry Lawson and Vorster before Carshalton grabbed an equaliser as a cross from the left was bundled home by Tolu Ladapo.

Alfie Mansell tipped an effort over for a corner from a powerful shot but the Hillians regained their lead in the 34th minute.

It was a lovely move from the Hill which saw some intricate football around the box and Ben Pope found Martyn Box who stabbed home for his third in as many games.

Hill hit the bar from a corner just before half time as the Hillians went in at the break level.

The Robins came out the better side in the second half and Mansell was forced into a good save. At the other end Box headed a Hamish Morrison cross just wide.

Carshalton kept pressing with the Hill playing on the counter and Chris Whelpdale saw a low shot saved.

With 9 minutes remaining Carshalton got a deserved equaliser through Ricky Korboa and at that point there was only one winner and Lapado got his second to turn the game round on 84 minutes and with the last kick of the game Abdullateef Akolawole sealed victory for the visitors.

There’s no game for the Hill this Saturday but we travel to Dartford on Tuesday 30th before hosting Potters Bar Town on Saturday 4th October in the FA Trophy.

Hill: Alfie Mansell, Hamish Morrison, Luke Ashburn (Brannon O’Neill 90), Harry Lawson, Ryan Worrall, Josh Spinks, George Vorster (Reggie Ward 65), Kieran Rowe, Chris Whelpdale, Ben Pope (Tom Chalaye 70), Martyn Box (Zack Henry 86). Not used: Marcus Allen.