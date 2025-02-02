Latest from Mid Sussex Football League

By Paul John
Contributor
Published 2nd Feb 2025, 08:00 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 09:00 BST
Results & Fixtures

Results

Most Popular

Saturday, February 1.

Sussex CFA Junior Cup

Tell us your team news.placeholder image
Tell us your team news.

5 1 Forest Row II v The View [ Round 4 ]

2 6 Welcroft Park Rangers v Selsey Reserves [ Quarter Final ]

Montgomery Challenge Cup

4 0 Ringmer AFC v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]

4 0 Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]

Mowatt Challenge Cup

6 1 Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]

Somerville Challenge Cup

3 2 BN Dons v Warlingham [ Quarter Final ]

Premier Division

2 2 Crawley Devils v Holland Sports

2 1 Crowhurst v Balcombe

Championship

4 3 Copthorne II v Oakwood II

3 4 Hurstpierpoint v Polegate Town

Division One

1 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Oxted & District II

5 1 Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green

Division Two North

5 1 Ansty FC v Ifield Albion

5 2 Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town

1 1 Jarvis Brook II v Balcombe II

Division Two South

6 4 Seaford Town II v Horsted Keynes

Division Three North

2 6 Dormansland Rockets v Wakehams Green

1 5 Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'

Division Three South

4 3 AFC Hurst v Nutley

3 1 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Eastbourne Athletic

Division Four South

1 1 Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II

4 2 Newick v Keymer & Hassocks

Division Five North

3 3 Reigate Priory 'C' v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

2 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II

5 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II

Fixtures

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Saturday, February 8

Mowatt Challenge Cup

Lindfield II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Quarter Final ]

Stratford Challenge Cup

Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]

Parsons Challenge Cup

Gatwick Warriors v Cuckfield Town II [ Quarter Final ]

Tester Challenge Cup

Ringmer AFC IV v Newick [Quarter Final], kick-off 3.30pm

Premier Division

Balcombe v Westfield

Cuckfield Rangers v Oxted & District

Godstone v Crawley Devils

Rotherfield v Holland Sports

Tunbridge Wells II v Crowhurst

Championship

Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne Rangers v Hurstpierpoint (kick-off 3pm)

Polegate Town v Copthorne II

Reigate Priory II v Oakwood II

Division One

Cuckfield Rangers II v Wivelsfield

Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II

Nutfield v Barcombe

Warlingham v Oxted & District II

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Forest Row II

Ifield v Jarvis Brook II

Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC

Reigate Priory 'A' v Ashurst Wood (kick-off 2.15pm)

Division Two South

Buxted v Willingdon Athletic

Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development

Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II

Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II (kick-off 3pm)

Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons (kick-off 1pm)

Division Three North

Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green

Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI

Holland Sports II v Smallfield

Ifield II v Dormansland Rockets

Division Three South

AFC Hurst v The View

Eastbourne Athletic v Portslade Athletic

Lancing United v Southwick

Nutley v Rotherfield II

Division Four North

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B' (kick-off 2pm)

Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill

Division Four South

Ansty FC II v Ditchling

Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks

Maresfield Village v Lindfield III

Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill

Division Five North

Ashurst Wood II v Ifield Albion II

Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II

Horley AFC v Warlingham III

Royal Earlswood II v FC Railway II

Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'

Division Five South

AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield (kick-off 2.30pm)

Barcombe II v Horsted Keynes II

Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II

Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II

Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers

Related topics:Ringmer AFC
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice