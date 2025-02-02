Latest from Mid Sussex Football League
Results
Saturday, February 1.
Sussex CFA Junior Cup
5 1 Forest Row II v The View [ Round 4 ]
2 6 Welcroft Park Rangers v Selsey Reserves [ Quarter Final ]
Montgomery Challenge Cup
4 0 Ringmer AFC v Sovereign Saints [ Round 2 ]
4 0 Rotherfield v Cuckfield Rangers [ Quarter Final ]
Mowatt Challenge Cup
6 1 Reigate Priory II v Barcombe [ Quarter Final ]
Somerville Challenge Cup
3 2 BN Dons v Warlingham [ Quarter Final ]
Premier Division
2 2 Crawley Devils v Holland Sports
2 1 Crowhurst v Balcombe
Championship
4 3 Copthorne II v Oakwood II
3 4 Hurstpierpoint v Polegate Town
Division One
1 2 Cuckfield Rangers II v Oxted & District II
5 1 Cuckfield Town v Wivelsfield Green
Division Two North
5 1 Ansty FC v Ifield Albion
5 2 Ashurst Wood v Old Oxted Town
1 1 Jarvis Brook II v Balcombe II
Division Two South
6 4 Seaford Town II v Horsted Keynes
Division Three North
2 6 Dormansland Rockets v Wakehams Green
1 5 Smallfield v Copthorne 'A'
Division Three South
4 3 AFC Hurst v Nutley
3 1 Montpelier Villa AFC II v Eastbourne Athletic
Division Four South
1 1 Maresfield Village v Hurstpierpoint II
4 2 Newick v Keymer & Hassocks
Division Five North
3 3 Reigate Priory 'C' v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
2 2 AFC Varndeanians III v Welcroft Park Rangers II
5 0 Ringmer AFC IV v Scaynes Hill II
Fixtures
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Saturday, February 8
Mowatt Challenge Cup
Lindfield II v Welcroft Park Rangers [ Quarter Final ]
Stratford Challenge Cup
Crawley United v Caterham [ Round 2 ]
Parsons Challenge Cup
Gatwick Warriors v Cuckfield Town II [ Quarter Final ]
Tester Challenge Cup
Ringmer AFC IV v Newick [Quarter Final], kick-off 3.30pm
Premier Division
Balcombe v Westfield
Cuckfield Rangers v Oxted & District
Godstone v Crawley Devils
Rotherfield v Holland Sports
Tunbridge Wells II v Crowhurst
Championship
Crawley A.F.C. v AFC Varndeanians II
Eastbourne Rangers v Hurstpierpoint (kick-off 3pm)
Polegate Town v Copthorne II
Reigate Priory II v Oakwood II
Division One
Cuckfield Rangers II v Wivelsfield
Cuckfield Town v Newhaven II
Nutfield v Barcombe
Warlingham v Oxted & District II
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Forest Row II
Ifield v Jarvis Brook II
Old Oxted Town v Ansty FC
Reigate Priory 'A' v Ashurst Wood (kick-off 2.15pm)
Division Two South
Buxted v Willingdon Athletic
Horsted Keynes v Cuckfield Rangers Development
Peacehaven & Telscombe II v Ridgewood II
Preston Manor Royals v Seaford Town II (kick-off 3pm)
Ringmer AFC III v BN Dons (kick-off 1pm)
Division Three North
Copthorne 'A' v Wakehams Green
Crawley & Maidenbower Panthers v A.S Crawley XI
Holland Sports II v Smallfield
Ifield II v Dormansland Rockets
Division Three South
AFC Hurst v The View
Eastbourne Athletic v Portslade Athletic
Lancing United v Southwick
Nutley v Rotherfield II
Division Four North
Oxted & District 'A' v Reigate Priory 'B' (kick-off 2pm)
Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill
Division Four South
Ansty FC II v Ditchling
Hurstpierpoint II v Keymer & Hassocks
Maresfield Village v Lindfield III
Plumpton Athletic v Scaynes Hill
Division Five North
Ashurst Wood II v Ifield Albion II
Gatwick Warriors II v Crawley United II
Horley AFC v Warlingham III
Royal Earlswood II v FC Railway II
Southgate United v Reigate Priory 'C'
Division Five South
AFC Varndeanians III v Hartfield (kick-off 2.30pm)
Barcombe II v Horsted Keynes II
Hurstpierpoint III v Maresfield Village II
Scaynes Hill II v Welcroft Park Rangers II
Willingdon Athletic II v Marle Place Wanderers