Latest from Southwater Bowls Club

Southwater Bowls Club

Visiting Horsham in the John Spriggs league only two points were achieved as the match was lost overall. The team winning by two shots was Jenny Haysom, Mair Williams, Mike Skipp and John Borasinski.

A friendly against St Francis was won by 73 to 27 with all three rinks winning. Top rink was Dee Blanchard, Richard Harris, Debbie Jarvis and Judith Hitchman (32-5) with Jenny Haysom, Carol Rowell, David Kent and Neil Jarvis (21-10) and Jean Meinertzhagen, John Coghlan, Les Andrews and Geoff Kentish (20-12).

Away to Marine Gardens the match was won by 65 to 58. Best triple was Mair Williams, Terry Rowell and John Borasinski (17-14) with Carol Rowell, Brian French and Cliff Merchant (16-13) and Sue Jones, Debbie Coshan and Peter Curd (17-16) and the triple of Jacki Merchant, Andy Coshan and Neil Jarvis (15-15).

An internal competition involving 35 players in an elimination game "last player standing" resulted in a win for Tim Gander with Gary Manning as runner-up.