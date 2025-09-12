Latest news from Middleton on Sea Bowls Club

By Rob Wanders
Contributor
Published 12th Sep 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 15:09 BST
It has been a fantastic summer for the bowlers at Middleton on Sea. Winning a championship is an achievement. Winning two (and so nearly three) is amazing!

The Ladies of the Blue team came top in division 2 and are being promoted to Division 1. The men & ladies of BML Blue have done the same feat by winning their league. Besides these two incredible achievements the Men’s team finished top equal with Maltravers on 82 points (21 points above the next team) but had been placed second as Maltravers had the better shot difference.

All the team members have played outstandingly well and are to be congratulated.

Besides this members entered the county competitions with the men’s triples & the ladies pairs managing to get to the National Finals in Leamington Spa.

All in all, these results are nothing short of astonishing!

