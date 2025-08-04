Less energetic period for Marine Gardens Bowling Club
The first of these, a WSBL fixture at Middleton, brought scant rewards following a closely contested match in which the home team ran out 3-1 winners with a narrow 68-64 shot advantage.
Flying the flag for Marine Gardens with an excellent 25-13 win were Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark.
Back on home territory Marine Gardens bounced back with a resounding victory over Tarring Priory in a Brodie league match claiming all 10 points with a 4-0 (76-46) win.
This was an excellent team performance spearheaded by Brian Saunders, David Sayer, Perry Cairns and Jenny Ashman who recorded a 23-7 win.
This was a precursor to a very entertaining and successful Captain's Day, launched with Brian Saunders winning the Spider competition.
There then followed on all six rinks a series of keenly contested games between the sailors and landlubbers.
Having declared the match drawn the combatants withdrew to the clubhouse for a magnificent spread provided by Marine Gardens Restaurant and club members.
A rafflefollowed with prizes gifted by local retailers and members.
Andrew Shiner, from the local RNLI, gave an update on their activities before receiving a cheque for £1,270 from captain Bob Cole. An enjoyable and rewarding afternoon.