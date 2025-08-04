Less energetic period for Marine Gardens Bowling Club

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
It’s been a quieter period for Marine Garden bowlers with only two competitive matches.

The first of these, a WSBL fixture at Middleton, brought scant rewards following a closely contested match in which the home team ran out 3-1 winners with a narrow 68-64 shot advantage.

Flying the flag for Marine Gardens with an excellent 25-13 win were Bob Cole, John Nettleingham, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Back on home territory Marine Gardens bounced back with a resounding victory over Tarring Priory in a Brodie league match claiming all 10 points with a 4-0 (76-46) win.

A presentation to the RNLI at Marine Gardensplaceholder image
A presentation to the RNLI at Marine Gardens

This was an excellent team performance spearheaded by Brian Saunders, David Sayer, Perry Cairns and Jenny Ashman who recorded a 23-7 win.

This was a precursor to a very entertaining and successful Captain's Day, launched with Brian Saunders winning the Spider competition.

There then followed on all six rinks a series of keenly contested games between the sailors and landlubbers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having declared the match drawn the combatants withdrew to the clubhouse for a magnificent spread provided by Marine Gardens Restaurant and club members.

Winner of the Spider competition, Brian Saundersplaceholder image
Winner of the Spider competition, Brian Saunders

A rafflefollowed with prizes gifted by local retailers and members.

Andrew Shiner, from the local RNLI, gave an update on their activities before receiving a cheque for £1,270 from captain Bob Cole. An enjoyable and rewarding afternoon.

Related topics:Brian SaundersRNLIMarine GardensMiddleton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice