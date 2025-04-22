Lewes AC host successful Easter Monday 10k, Fun Run, and Toddler Trot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes AC welcomed hundreds of runners and families to its all-weather track behind the Wave Leisure Centre in Lewes on Easter Monday for its annual West Sussex Fun Run League event.

The event took place in ideal spring conditions: cool, calm, and wind-free. It featured three races: the 10K Easter Run for over-17s, a mile fun run for juniors and a crowd-favourite Toddler Trot.

Some 525 runners participated in the scenic, multi-terrain 10k course, which winds through the tracks and footpaths south of Lewes and around Iford. The well-marshalled and signed course was almost entirely traffic-free, offering a welcoming and safe environment for runners of all levels.

The club was particularly proud to see 75 of its members among the 10K participants, with standout performances from several Lewes AC athletes.

Lewes AC athletes gather before the start of the WSFRL Easter 10k, proudly hosted on home turf by Lewes AC

Ben Peplar led the local charge, placing 3rd overall at 00:36:12. Isaac Tarafder and Will Monnington followed closely behind, finishing 7th and 8th respectively, in 00:38:22 and 00:38:25.

In the women’s field, Penny Brook finished 4th female (34th overall) with 00:41:44, while Ruby Whyte-Wilding and Emma Gibbs secured 5th and 6th female spots with times of 00:42:38 and 00:43:10.

The event also drew an enthusiastic younger crowd, with 51 juniors completing the one-mile race and around 20 toddlers participating in the always adorable Toddler Trot, a single lap of the track where grown-ups lent a helping hand.

Club chair Philip Westbury said: “It was a truly brilliant day of community sport. I want to thank the massive team of volunteers who gave up their Bank Holiday to marshal the course, manage parking, register runners, bake sublime cakes, and help ensure everyone had a fabulous time. It really couldn’t happen without them. And seeing my youngest complete the Toddler Trot without stopping made it all the more special!”

Rob, Rob, Rob and Rob. No confusion at the start line of the Easter 10k

Seventeen clubs from across Sussex participated in the event, part of the broader WSFRL calendar, where each club hosts its inclusive race day. True to the League’s spirit, the Lewes event was open to all runners, regardless of affiliation, making it a much-loved fixture on the local running scene.