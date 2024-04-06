Lewes AC stars enjoy success at County Road Relays

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the last day before Summer time, and in the running calendar is the point we say goodbye to cross-country and look forward to track and field.

Traditionally this is marked by the county road relay championships which this year were held at Preston Park in Brighton after the normal Saturday Preston parkrun.

Lewes teams ranged from the Under 11s who, along with the other Juniors, ran one-mile laps.

Under 15 Girls with medal with coach David Leach | Picture - submitted

At the other end, the Seniors, who ran two-mile laps, included an over 50s men’s team with Jonathan Burrell who recently secured a 10k national championship for the over 60s category.

There were many great performances but this was a day to celebrate team performances.

The Under 15 Girls took home gold with Amelie Bedford (5 minutes 44 seconds), Florence Tuesday (5:57) and Eva Winton (5:30).

And then the Lewes AC Senior Women took both gold and bronze in their event.

Senior Women - bronze medal winners | Submitted picture

Gold went to an Under 17 team which consisted of India Sommerville (12:15), Esme Stephenson (11.32) and Ava James (10.48). Bronze medals were collected by Ruby Whyte-Wilding (11:39), Emma Navesey(11:29) and Darja Knotkova-Hanley (12:13)

Lewes AC male runners managed a showing with the venerated team of Lewis Sida (11:12), Chris Gilbert (11:31) and Jonathan Burrell [V60] (11:33) taking gold in the Over 50s category.

And after a season of mud in the cross-country fields it was great for once that they did not to have to wash their running shoes when they got home.