Lewes AC's young race walkers shine at English Championships
On a warm afternoon, brothers Seth and Thomas Muddle led the Lewes AC charge in the Under-15 category, ensuring the club retained the prestigious Under-15 Team Trophy, a feat not achieved by any team since Coventry managed it in 2005.
Seth also achieved a personal best over 2km, finishing just outside the 11-minute mark.
In the Under-17 category, Charlie Perry took on his first ever 5km race under challenging conditions, battling a strong headwind on the back straight. Undeterred, Charlie secured first place in the strictly judged event with a determined performance, clocking in just under 33 minutes.
The Lewes AC Race Walk squad now sets its sights on the upcoming County Championships, scheduled in Crawley on September 10.
Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.