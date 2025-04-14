Lewes AC's young race walkers shine at English Championships

By Claire Hawes
Contributor
Published 14th Apr 2025, 19:41 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 08:36 BST
Young athletes from Lewes AC delivered an impressive performance at the English Race Walk Championships held in Northampton, bringing home strong results and retaining a coveted team title.

On a warm afternoon, brothers Seth and Thomas Muddle led the Lewes AC charge in the Under-15 category, ensuring the club retained the prestigious Under-15 Team Trophy, a feat not achieved by any team since Coventry managed it in 2005.

Seth also achieved a personal best over 2km, finishing just outside the 11-minute mark.

In the Under-17 category, Charlie Perry took on his first ever 5km race under challenging conditions, battling a strong headwind on the back straight. Undeterred, Charlie secured first place in the strictly judged event with a determined performance, clocking in just under 33 minutes.

Under-17 National Champion Charlie Perry proudly displays his medals after a stellar performance in Northampton

The Lewes AC Race Walk squad now sets its sights on the upcoming County Championships, scheduled in Crawley on September 10.

Established in 1984, Lewes AC support athletes of all ages and abilities, offering coaching and competition across track and field, cross country, road running, and more. To learn more, visit www.lewesac.co.uk.

