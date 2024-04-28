Lewes edged out by London City Lionesses in Women's Championship
Lewes dominated the early stages with Lois Roche and Grace Riglar both going close before Aimee Claypole turned home following a goalmouth scramble.
City soon equalised courtesy of a stunner from Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, the forward picking out the top corner from range.
The hosts then completed a first-half turnaround through Danielle Carter after good work from Lucy Fitzgerald.
Emma Mukandi then slammed home on 55 minutes before Riglar halved the deficit just a couple of minutes later to set up a nervy last half hour at Princes Park.
But Lewes were unable to force an equaliser and had Sophie Whitehouse to thank for an excellent save to keep them within touching distance, while Claypole sent an effort just wide at the other end.
The Lionesses finish in eighth, while Lewes will start next season in the Women’s National League after their relegation was confirmed last weekend.
