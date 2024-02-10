Lewes Ladies put on five-star show in new football league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The triumph was a testament to the dedication and hard work put in by the players who have been tirelessly training in preparation for their competitive debut.

Goals came courtesy of a hat-trick from Liberty Jackson and a brace from Imogen Devlin in the match, played at Lancing Manor in the 5s league – a brand-new women's only league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matches are played on Wednesday evenings and Lewes Ladies have the youngest team in the competition.

Ladies' 5-a-side football team from East Sussex College Lewes | Submitted picture

"The journey to this victory has been marked by the unwavering commitment of these remarkable young athletes. Their work ethic, passion, and camaraderie have truly set the stage for success," said coach Josh Pannu.

The team, comprised of passionate and talented students, showcased their prowess on the pitch with a remarkable performance.

From the first whistle, the players demonstrated exceptional coordination and a deep understanding of the game, making it evident that their training had paid off.

Lewes are currently joint top of the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The emphasis on fostering a supportive and encouraging environment is playing a pivotal role in allowing individual talents to flourish.

Post-match celebrations were filled with joy and a sense of accomplishment, coach Pannu saying, "This victory is not just about the scoreline; it's a testament to the spirit and dedication of these incredible young players. I couldn't be prouder of what they've achieved today.”

The future looks promising for this newly formed squad. With a foundation of hard work and unity, they are poised to become a formidable force.