Lewes St Michaels' positive Pevensey performace

Lewes St Michaels took on Pevensey in a competitive friendly before the Sussex Cricket league starts next Saturday

Lewes St Michaels 196/9 vs

Pevensey 172 all out (40 overs)

Lewes St Michaels were put into bat on a glorious sunny day, but on an understandably soft wicket. Shrey Nilvarna and Naimat Zafary put on 45 in 9 overs before Naimat was dismissed by Cottingham(3-31).

Nilvarna facing at the Convent Field Lewes

Naveed Zafary didn't last long, belting a full toss straight at extra cover. Captain Pratik Patel scored a fine 55, sharing good partnerships with Shrey, who was pinned lbw agonisingly on 49, and the returning Simon Bomford (26), who hit some well struck boundaries.

In the last ten overs the innings fell away somewhat, the extra slow bowling of Biddle(2-13) and Burridge proving difficult to get away on a slow pitch.

Following an excellent tea (provided by The Brewers arms) Matt Piller and Naveed opened the bowling taking a wicket each and bowling tightly.

However Danny Long strode out at Number 4 and proceeded to strike several straight sixes, including one onto the mound. Naimat bowled him out for 34 and Pevensey declined to 104 for 7, with Patel taking 3-29 and steady bowling from Sam Barnett and George Scott.