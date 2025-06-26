Defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejčíková has explained why she had to withdraw from the Lexus Eastbourne Open, ahead of her quarter-final match

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Czech – who had knocked out two British wildcards in Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage – was due to play Varvara Gracheva on centre court on Thursday (June 26).

Krejčíková said: “I’m very sorry to have to withdraw from my quarter-final today in Eastbourne as I’m having some soreness in my right thigh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve truly enjoyed my time down here the past week and loved being back on the grass. I wish the tournament team the best for the final few days and I look forward to returning to see all the wonderful fans here next year.”

Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova withdrew from the Lexus Eastbourne Open, ahead of her quarter-final match. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Krejčíková, 29, was playing at Devonshire Park for the third time.

Asked what she enjoys most about the tournament, she said: “Obviously I like grass but I think it's a really good tournament leading up to the Wimbledon.

"I like to play matches before the slams, so it's nice to have the tournament here. To be honest, the hospitality, I feel it's even better than last year, even though it was a bigger tournament. I like the way that the hotel is walking distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's pretty nice. I mean, the sea is beautiful and you can just chill and relax. There's a lot of nature. It's not a huge city and I also like that there is an elderly population. It's closer to me.”

Krejčíková is the number two seed this week. She has been ranked as high as world No. 2 in singles and world No. 1 in doubles by the WTA. Krejčíková has won eight singles, 19 doubles, and three mixed doubles titles on the WTA Tour.

She was the ladies’ singles champion of Wimbledon in 2024, beating Jasmine Paolini in the final.

She played in Eastbourne in 2022 and 2024 but was unable to secure a victory on the East Sussex coast. She put an end to that unwanted record by beating British star Harriet Dart in a three-set thriller – saving two match points in the process.

This set up a round of 16 match against another Brit in Jodie Burrage – where the Czech saved three consecutive match points on serve and won the match tie-break.