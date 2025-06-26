Dan Evans now remains the last British player in the Lexus Eastbourne Open, after Billy Harris lost in straight sets to number four seed Ugo Humbert 7-6, 6-1.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s semi-finalist pushed Humbert in the first set, surviving two set points before narrowly losing in a tie-break, before being outclassed in the second set.

Evans, 35, is now the only Brit left in the men’s or women’s singles after his impressive three-set victory over Tommy Paul on centre court on Wednesday (June 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans took the first set 6-4, and broke first in the second, but second seed Paul – of the USA – fought back to force a decider.

Evans struck the killer blow in the eighth game of the third set when he broke his opponent’s serve – before seeing it out on his own deal.

Evans was tearful in his on-court interview after beating Paul on centre court.

He said: “I felt good serving for the match.

"I just said to myself, enjoy this – I stopped worrying about what he was doing, and I played good tennis in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Evans, 35, recorded an impressive three-set victory over Tommy Paul on centre court in Eastbourne on Wednesday. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

"I know I have done the work. Once I got confidence, the work was in the bank.

"If you're ready and the door opens, you will walk through it."

The 35-year-old now faces American Jenson Brooksby for a place in the semi-final.

Humbert too good for Harris

Billy Harris lost in straight sets to number four seed Ugo Humbert 7-6, 6-1. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for LTA)

From the start of the match on court one on Thursday, Harris was on the back foot, having only won two points in the first three games and going a break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He responded well to this, holding before breaking the Frenchman’s serve to the delight of the crowd.

They traded breaks of serve, with Humbert having failed take two set points. After a slight delay in proceedings due to the mist making the court slippery, the set went the distance, with Humbert coming out on top in the tie-break to take set one.

Humbert continued his momentum into the second set, taking an ominous 4-0 lead.

World number 20 Ugo Humbert took his third match point against Harris to send him through to the Eastbourne Open semi-finals. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The windy conditions threatened to disrupt proceedings, but the world number 20 dealt with them best, taking his third match point to send him through to the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, defending champion Taylor Fritz is into the semi-final after seeing off Brazilian prodigy Joao Fonseca in three sets.

The match started on Wednesday but was suspended due to darkness.