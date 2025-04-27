Light airs test Hastings sailors' technical skills

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hastings & St Leonards Sailing Club members met to compete in their Spring Series competition.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The forecast was for light winds but as boats were rigged the air was still and it looked like racing would be abandoned. Just before the scheduled start of racing, a gentle breeze from the south-west rippled over the water allowing boats to launch and two races in force 1 to 2 winds to go ahead.

The tide ebbed increasingly strongly and, in the light airs, holding a position on the start line was challenging. Individual recalls were signalled in each race as a number of boats were over the line and had to start again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Laser Fleet, Mat Windley (Laser) made a well timed start and pulled ahead into clear air while boats behind found themselves grouped and in each other’s way. Windley took advantage of the clear air to keep his lead and win the race.

Boats manoeuvre before the start of a race. Picture by Conor Byrne

Melanie Clark (Laser) worked her way up through the chasing group, eventually finding clear air of her own and pulling away to take second. Matt Wiseman (Laser Radial) was third.

In the second race boats laboured against the tide in even less wind. Sailors who could maintain momentum were at the front; boats making errors were left behind and with such limited power in their sails, catching up was a lost cause. This time it was Hugh Ashford (Laser) who excelled and took first; second and third again went to Clark and Wiseman.

Ashford leads the Series with Windley a point behind and in striking distance. Only the Buzz of Juan Ces, with Philip Blurton as crew, launched in the General Handicap Fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ces completed both races for easy points and leads the Spring Series General Handicap fleet. A third race for the day had been scheduled but sailors headed ashore. Racing in the light airs had tested their concentration and finer technical sailing skills but two races at not much more than a crawl were enough.

The final races of the Spring Series are scheduled for the May Bank Holiday weekend and will determine the victors in each fleet.