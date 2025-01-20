Limitless Youth FC weekend update

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Normal service resumed for Limitless Youth FC this weekend with all teams back in action.

Our U8’s were back in action taking on Copthorne Youth U8 Amber. Shaydon was awarded the coaches POTM award, with Dray picked as the parents POTM.

Our U9’s faced tough opposition in Three Bridges Youth U9 Amber. George was able to get on the score sheet, perfectly executing Coach Dean’s half-time instructions. We also saw excellent debuts from Lucas and Jacob! George was awarded the coaches POTM, an award he passed onto Jack, with goalkeeper Leo awarded parents POTM.

Our U10 Lions and U10 Jaguars had a break from league fixtures this weekend but competed in an Inter-Team tournament on Saturday. The Blue Team ended as the winners with Sebastian and Cameron sharing the Golden Boot Award with 5 goals each! Then on Sunday, a combined Lions and Tigers team took on Lindfield U9 in a friendly match with Tristhan and Aiyronn x2 getting the goals. Tristhan and Aiyronn were also awarded the coaches and parents POTM awards.

Limitless Youth U10's

Our U11 Lions faced Whitehawk in a tough league match, Carl’s excellent free kick gave the Lions the lead but sadly the team slipped to defeat late on. Coach Colin stressed how proud he was of the team for their improvement based off previous encounters with Whitehawk. Landon was awarded the parents POTM for a superb defensive performance, with Teddy C winning the coaches POTM award for a captain’s performance in midfield!

Our U11 Tigers faced Woodingdean Wanderers Maroon, showing the Limitless spirit, continuing to work hard, pulling a goal back through Cael, who had come on at half-time. Unfortunately, the Tigers just didn't get the result that their performance deserved. Levi was awarded the parents POTM for his battling performance in the heart of the defence with Kaiden’s tracking back and hard work earning him the coaches POTM award.

Our U12’s were also in action vs Ashurst Wood Junior FC, in a game where everyone agreed the team’s performance deserved a victory.

A huge well done to all our teams! We are LIMITLESS!