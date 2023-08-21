Lindfield deliver an Oasis of Bowling and Batting to dent Nomads Playoff chances

Winning the toss Nomads decided to bat first with the intention of setting a big score. Openers Ollie Gattin (55) and 14 year old Adam Ibrahim (39) were not allowed to score quickly, due to opening bowling of spin from James Aggio-Brewe (0/25) from 9 Overs and the medium pace of Jake Brooks (0/21) from 5 Overs to have Nomads on 33 - 0 after the first 10 Overs. Runs did comes from the first 3 Overs of Scott Pedley, but Lindfield soon changed the bowling with Imesh Udayanga (2/28) and Ross Pedley (4/39) who turned the screws again. The first wicket fell in the 21st Over, Ibrahim LBW R Pedley with the score on 88, not long after Sam Musto (3) was caught Thad Tucker and Gattin, bowled both from the bowling of Udayanga. Again the bowling was changed with Simon Shivnarain (1/43) brought into the action. Felix Ventor (53) and Kashif (12) made a good 50 partnership which was broken by Scott Pedley (2/64) having Ibrahim ct and then bowling Sam Musto (3) in his next over. With Overs running out, Nomads were now looking at being bowled out for less than 200, but managed to finish on 222 - 9 from 45 Overs.