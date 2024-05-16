Littlehampton junior parkrun wins award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newly formed Mewsbrook junior parkrun wins Littlehampton Town Sports Forum award. Awarded for its contribution to the younger members of the local community.

Mewsbrook junior parkrun started on Sunday 21st January 2024 where it saw 30 keen youngsters complete the event.

Taking place at Mewsbrook park, it takes the children around the green outside the café before venturing out and around the lake before coming back to finish.

They can walk, jog or run the 2km course. Some choosing to do a combination of all of these.

Carrie Roberts and team collecting the prestigious award

Feedback from both the children taking part and their parents has been extremely positive. Passers by also comment on how great it is to see the kids being active each week.

Since starting in January the weekly event has seen numbers increasing with over 60 attending recently.

Mewsbrook junior parkrun is entirely run by volunteers and is always looking for more help, endeavouring to ensure that it becomes a well established and sustainable activity for the young people of Littlehampton and surrounding towns and villages.

Mewsbrook junior parkrun takes place every Sunday at 9.00am.

Open to all children aged between 4 and 14.