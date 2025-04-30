Littlehampton RFC are crowned league champions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Littlehampton RFC were crowned league champions, winning the Harvey's Wharf IPA Counties 4 Sussex Conference League for the 24/25 season - their first league win in 40 years!

Having only lost 1 game all season, Littlehampton RFC's season culminated with a trip along the Sussex Coast line, travelling away to take on Seaford 2's.

The sun was beating down and despite the strong wind right on the coast, the boys were full of excitement, knowing a win would secure the league. With a lot of travelling support, the atmosphere was fantastic.

Seaford started the stronger of the two teams, battering the Littlehampton defence with carry after carry. Littlehampton's defence however reined strong and Seaford came away with nothing to show for their efforts. After the initial nerves subsided, Littlehampton broke the deadlock and then the floodgates opened. The 4 try bonus point was secured within half an hour, and the boys really started to enjoy them selves.

The second half saw more of the same, with Littlehampton playing into the wind and playing some amazing rugby. The try's kept coming as Littlehampton really turned the screw. The final score ended Littlehampton RFC 59 - 7 Seaford 2's and with that, the season was over and Littlehampton were league champions.

Ben Best Littlehampton RFC Chairman said 'It’s been a fantastic year for Littlehampton with our first league win in 40 years. It was only possible with a lot of hard work and effort on and off the field, so a big congratulations to all the playing lads involved this year. I would like to extend our thanks and congratulations to our head Coach Jon Mills who has been an instrumental figure over the past two years. And finally, all the figures behind the scenes who made this possible, with 40 years of hard work and commitment to the club.'