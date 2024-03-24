Long-running sponsorship of Mid Sussex Football League is celebrated

The Mid Sussex Football League were pleased to host members of Gray Hooper Holt LLP Solicitors at a dinner to celebrate their sponsorship of the league for an astonishing £100,000 spread over the past 25 years.
By Duncan BrookerContributor
Published 24th Mar 2024, 10:00 GMT
Robert Gray, the senior member at Gray Hooper Holt, remarked that it was, and remains, an absolute pleasure to work with the professionally organised Mid Sussex Football League over such a long period and thus to support the continuous development of grassroots football in the area.

Seeing young people participating and developing by playing the national game is a privilege, he said.

Duncan Brooker, the Mid Sussex Football League Chairman, responded to say that the sponsorship is recognised as one of the most significant and longest within football in the UK.

The long-standing sponsorship of the Mid Sussex League is celebrated| Submitted picture

It all started in 1998 when, in the course of their professions, Bob, a very keen grassroots football supporter, met with a member of the Mid Sussex Football League's Management Committee for business reasons. It was during one of these meetings they discovered that each were keen followers of football.

The Mid Sussex Football League had benefitted in the past from a total of three sponsors, two of which were international companies, but at the time did not have a sponsor.

In the course of one social engagement the league's representative suggested that Mr. Gray's practice might like to sponsor the Mid Sussex Football League and the rest is now history.

Robert Gray and Anne Taylor, along with fellow Member Arthur Li are pictured with the current Mid Sussex Football League Board of Directors. They are often seen at many of the leagues cup finals and actively support the league in many ways.

The sponsorship arrangement is most welcome and hopefully will continue for many years to come. All league members and associates are actively encouraged to make Gray Hooper Holt LLP their first choice for all legal needs and we look forward to a long and successful partnership for years to come.