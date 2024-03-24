Long-running sponsorship of Mid Sussex Football League is celebrated

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Robert Gray, the senior member at Gray Hooper Holt, remarked that it was, and remains, an absolute pleasure to work with the professionally organised Mid Sussex Football League over such a long period and thus to support the continuous development of grassroots football in the area.

Seeing young people participating and developing by playing the national game is a privilege, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Brooker, the Mid Sussex Football League Chairman, responded to say that the sponsorship is recognised as one of the most significant and longest within football in the UK.

The long-standing sponsorship of the Mid Sussex League is celebrated| Submitted picture

It all started in 1998 when, in the course of their professions, Bob, a very keen grassroots football supporter, met with a member of the Mid Sussex Football League's Management Committee for business reasons. It was during one of these meetings they discovered that each were keen followers of football.

The Mid Sussex Football League had benefitted in the past from a total of three sponsors, two of which were international companies, but at the time did not have a sponsor.

In the course of one social engagement the league's representative suggested that Mr. Gray's practice might like to sponsor the Mid Sussex Football League and the rest is now history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Gray and Anne Taylor, along with fellow Member Arthur Li are pictured with the current Mid Sussex Football League Board of Directors. They are often seen at many of the leagues cup finals and actively support the league in many ways.