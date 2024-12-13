M23 derby? Big, but not that big

Tensions will be high with bragging rights up for grabs when Brighton and Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace on Sunday. There’s always plenty of needle in a fixture dubbed the M23 Derby – but an Eagles legend doesn’t rank it in the top tier of rivalries.

While nearly 50 miles separate the clubs, the animosity between the two sets of fans is very real and there’ll be extra security measures in place as a precaution. But as derby games go, it isn’t up there in Clinton Morrison’s opinion.

“When I was playing in it, I didn’t really realise it was as big a derby as it is! I wouldn’t say it is up there as one of the big rivalries in the country, but the fans definitely buy into it, and it does create a good atmosphere in the ground.

“They call it the M23 derby, but no one really knows why it’s a thing, but the fans are proper up for it which gets the juices flowing. Don't get me wrong, it's a big game and I remember that, but you never got the feeling it was as big on the pitch as it is off it,” Morrison said.

“It will be a good game and an entertaining one, but having played in games like Aston Villa v Birmingham, Sheffield Untied v Sheffield Wednesday, they're massive, massive games against local rivals and it doesn’t compare with those games.

“Whenever bragging rights are at stake the players do get into it, but I wouldn’t say there was the same niggle in it as there are with some of these other massive games.”

Brighton are just three points behind fourth-place Manchester City and are one of three teams – along with Arsenal and Brentford - still unbeaten at home in the Premier League this season. Palace sit in 17th position in the league, although Oliver Glasner’s men have begun to show improvements and are unbeaten in their last three away games.

“It will be a tough game for Palace, but they are in decent form at the moment and go into it after some decent results,” Morrison stated. “Then you have Brighton who don’t score loads of goals at home under [Fabian] Hürzeler - he’s doing a great job by the way - but I think Palace can compete and build on their good form. It won't be an easy game, Brighton are up there, and I think Palace can be too by the end of the season, they are two good teams. Palace were 2-1 up against Man City last week, I thought they could hold out for a win but that’s still a really good point.”

