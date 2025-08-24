Marine Gardens bowlers collect four hard-earned points

Marine Gardens bowlers collected four hard-earned points in their battle against relegation from the WSBL at home to Crablands.

The rinks were shared two apiece with Crablands taking the extra points with a 60-54 winning margin. Top Rink honours for the home team went to Leon White, Trevor Punnett, Duncan Gayler and Graham Poole with a 21-12 victory.

The second leg of the Horsham Centenary Bowl was played at Horsham where the home team won on all five rinks and added 18 shots to the 6 from the first leg . The Centenary Bowl will therefore be remaining in Horsham for a further year. This is always a popular fixture on the fixture list thanks in part to the hospitality shown by the home team.

The week concluded with the finals played over three days in glorious sunshine. the results are as follows... 100-Up winner Rod Smith, runner-up Jenny Ashman. Two wood singles winner Bob Cole, runner-up Jenny Ashman.

Patsy Nicholson-most improved newcomer.

Veterans winner Ivan Godsmark, runner-up Bob Cole. Junior Cup winner David Barlow, runner-up Brian Saunders. Handicap Singles winner James Albon, runner-up Perry Cairns.

Mixed Pairs winners Pamela Chambers & Ivan Godsmark, runners-up Tim & Liz Baldwin. Ladies Pairs winners Anne Knight & Betty Stevenson, runners-up Angela Neale & Jenny Ashman. Mens Pairs winners David Barlow & Perry Cairns, runners-up Gerry Perch & Tim Baldwin.

Ladies Singles winner Angela Neale, runner-up Anne Knight. Men's Singles winner David Barlow, runner-up Rod Smith.

The Noel Stevenson Trophy for the most improved newcomer was awarded to Patsy Nicholson. President Norman Deegan then congratulated all who had participated and thanked all who had contributed in making the finals a success.