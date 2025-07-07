Marine Gardens bowlers suffer in the heat

Marine Gardens wilted in the heat, suffering heavy defeats in Brodie matches at Worthing Pavilion and Southwick, where losses were recorded on all four rinks.

A marginal improvement was forthcoming in the WSB League fixture at home to Worthing when Bob Cole, David Barlow, Perry Cairns and Ivan Godsmark prevented another whitewash with an 18-9 victory.

Marine Gardens’ only success in this period was gained in a Stracey League match at Lancing where the away team won on three rinks but lost on shots 73-67. Top Rink honours went to Anne Knight, Wendy Wilson, Jim Gray and Duncan Gayler following a spirited fightback to run out 22-15 winners.

Marine Gardens departed with a welcome six points.

On a lighter note at the club it was left to the vice-captain James Albon to claim bragging rights as his team defeated that led by captain Bob Cole by the narrow margin of three shots.

Well done to all who participated in an enjoyable afternoon of bowls including the winner of the Spider, Graeme Poole.