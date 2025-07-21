Marine Gardens Bowling Club experiences slim pickings

Marine Gardens bowlers experienced slim pickings in both Brodie and WS League fixtures.

In the former Worthing won 3-1 on rinks with a narrow shot advantage of 62-60 leaving Marine Gardens with just two polnts.

The whitewash was avoided thanks to the sterling effort put in by David Barlow and James Albon in the pairs game, winning by 21-9.

Marine Gardens went one better at home to Petworth in a WS League match coming away with three points having lost two rinks to one, with one halved.

Getting down to business at Marine Gardens.

Top Rink honours went to Les Gritton, Alan Paterson, Nick Sinden and Tim Baldwin, who battled hard for a 19-10 victory. Petworth had an overall shot advantage of 62-60 – almost too close to call.

Marine Gardens again tasted defeat in the first leg of the Centenary Bowl competition against Horsham .

This was a fairly close-run affair played on five rinks resulting in a six-shot advantage in favour of Horsham (82-76). Prime movers for Marine Gardens were Gerry Perch, Pamela Chambers, David Barlow and Bob Cole with an 18-12 win.

Marine Gardens’ captain's Day is on Saturday, August 2 when members look forward to a good afternoon of bowls, refreshments and an opportunity to contribute to the work of the RNLI, the chosen charity of the captain.