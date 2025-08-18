Marine Gardens Bowling Club fail to win

Marine Gardens Bowling Club played four matches in a week – but without a victory.

It started with a friendly against Norfolk when the best that could be achieved was a draw on 1 rink from 5. Roger Parish, Les Gritton, Liz Baldwin and Mark Berriman did well to claw their way back from 20-6 down after 10 ends to earn a draw 22-22.

The trip to Maltravers for a WSBL match ended in a 3-1 (74-55) defeat with Maltravers taking 8 of 10 points available.

The flag-bearers for Marine Gardens were Trevor Punnett, Duncan Gayler, Graham Ray and Graham Poole. Defeat then followed in a Stracey league match at home to Tarring Priory.

Captain Bob and President Norman with Jubilee trophy

The final match in the week saw Southwick inflict a heavy defeat on the home team in a Brodie League match winning all four games comfortably with a massive 121-30 shot advantage. Marine Gardens were totally outplayed on the day by a far superior team.

On a lighter note the annual President v Captain match for the Jubilee Cup took place with all six rinks in play. The games were shared three apiece but the Captain's team took the trophy with an 83-75 shot advantage.

Congratulations to captain Bob, Leon White and Alan Paterson and to Angela Neale on winning the Spider competition.

The Aussie Pairs league is now complete with top spot going the Koalas on 112 points followed by the Platypus on 103. Congratulations to Mark Berriman, Terry Ashley, Colin Markland, Anne Knight, Leon White, Geraldine Whitehead and John Sadler.