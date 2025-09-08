Marine Gardens Bowling Club hit by poor weather - but results are mixed

By Alan Paterson
Contributor
Published 8th Sep 2025, 10:54 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 13:57 BST
Poor weather resulted in the cancellation of two Marine Gardens bowls matches, leaving them with three friendly fixtures.

The first at Pulborough saw Marine Gardens lose a close match 2-1 (46-44) with Trevor Punnett, Nick Sinden and Mark Berriman doing their best with a 14-9 win to narrow the winning margin.

Most Popular

The following day there was another close result at home to East Preston. Marine Gardens claimed victory with an 85-82 shot advantage although losing on three of the five rinks. A match-winning performance with a 27-14 win was given by David Barlow, Wendy Wilson and James Albon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The third match at Rottingdean was a salutory experience as Marine Gardens were put to the sword by a very good home team who won all five triples games (106-51). It was a splendid afternoon played in good spirits with the hospitality enjoyed by all.

A chastened Marine Gardens team returned to Worthlng where they licked their wounds and raised their spirits in a local hostelry.

Related topics:Marine GardensEast Preston
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice