Marine Gardens Bowling Club hit by poor weather - but results are mixed

Poor weather resulted in the cancellation of two Marine Gardens bowls matches, leaving them with three friendly fixtures.

The first at Pulborough saw Marine Gardens lose a close match 2-1 (46-44) with Trevor Punnett, Nick Sinden and Mark Berriman doing their best with a 14-9 win to narrow the winning margin.

The following day there was another close result at home to East Preston. Marine Gardens claimed victory with an 85-82 shot advantage although losing on three of the five rinks. A match-winning performance with a 27-14 win was given by David Barlow, Wendy Wilson and James Albon.

The third match at Rottingdean was a salutory experience as Marine Gardens were put to the sword by a very good home team who won all five triples games (106-51). It was a splendid afternoon played in good spirits with the hospitality enjoyed by all.

A chastened Marine Gardens team returned to Worthlng where they licked their wounds and raised their spirits in a local hostelry.