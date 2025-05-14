The 80th anniversary of VE Day is celebrated

Marine Gardens bowlers enjoyed a busy but rewarding week of bowling, featuring one away league match and two home friendlies, capped with a special celebration and the highlight of the club’s competitive calendar.

The team travelled to Lancing for a Brodie Tray League fixture, where Marine Gardens delivered a superb all-round performance. Dominating across all four rinks, they secured a comprehensive 89–60 victory and claimed the full ten points.

A home friendly against Norfolk was keenly contested. Norfolk edged the overall result with a 3-2 rink win and a shot score of 99–67. Despite the loss, there were standout performances from the home side, particularly the rink of Trevor Punnett, Bob Cole, Perry Cairns, and skip Mark Berriman, who had an impressive 22–9 victory.

The club was in high spirits as members gathered to celebrate VE Day, with festivities superbly organised by Trevor Punnett and Rob Hurst. Dressed in patriotic red, white, and blue, members enjoyed a fun match in glorious weather, followed by tea and cakes on the terrace. A spider competition, raffle, and generous donations raised a splendid £253.90 for the Care for Veterans charity.

Finalists in the Supreme Champions match at MGBC

A friendly against local rivals Tarring Priory saw Marine Gardens secure a 3-1 rink win with a final shot score of 66-55.

The week concluded with the prestigious Supreme Champion Match, pitting the ladies’ singles champion, Angela Neale, against the men’s champion, Tim Baldwin. In front of an enthusiastic crowd, Tim quickly built an unassailable lead. Angela remained a determined and graceful competitor, but Tim claimed the 2025 Supreme Champion title.

Tilly Henning organised tea and cakes on the terrace before the trophy was presented.

