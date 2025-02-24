Martial arts grading success for Sussex youngsters
This achievement required them to endure hours of rigorous technical and physical examination.
Max began his martial arts journey at the age of four. Diagnosed with ADHD in December 2023, Max has found life challenging at times. However, martial arts has provided him with focus and a consistent routine.
Spencer started martial arts at age 11. As he prepares to begin his GCSEs, this discipline has been instrumental in helping him stay focused.
The club said: “We are incredibly proud of both Max and Spencer for their dedication and perseverance. Their achievements serve as an inspiration to us all.”