Meads Ladies clinch promotion in Sussex Tennis League
Meads ladies started the match knowing that nothing less than a 4-0 victory would secure promotion. But after last week's stunning victory against arch rivals The Green they knew that their fate lay on the strings of their own rackets.
Initially Preston Park looked like they may have come to spoil the party as the Meads first pair of Sarah King Spooner and Jess Gisby were taken to a first set tie break but once the Meads partnership secured the breaker they powered through to win the second set 6-2.
Meanwhile the experienced Meads pairing of Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were going about their work in determined fashion winning the first set 6-2 and delivering a 6-0 bagel in the second.
The reverse rubbers saw the Meads quartet playing some delightful tennis full of strong ground shots and clinical volleying. Both pairs defeated their opponents 6-1 6-1 in front of a crowd eager to help the team celebrate not just a victory but the Division 4 title and promotion.
Captain Lucy Parkin said, "We are all absolutely delighted to be crowned champions of our division.
"This winter has been tough with many rescheduled matches but our tenacity and resilience saw us through. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and we look forward to testing ourselves in Division 3."