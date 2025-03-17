The champagne corks were flying on Sunday at Meads Tennis Club as the ladies first team celebrated promotion after a convincing 4-0 victory against Preston Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meads ladies started the match knowing that nothing less than a 4-0 victory would secure promotion. But after last week's stunning victory against arch rivals The Green they knew that their fate lay on the strings of their own rackets.

Initially Preston Park looked like they may have come to spoil the party as the Meads first pair of Sarah King Spooner and Jess Gisby were taken to a first set tie break but once the Meads partnership secured the breaker they powered through to win the second set 6-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the experienced Meads pairing of Hazel Sneath and Lucy Parkin were going about their work in determined fashion winning the first set 6-2 and delivering a 6-0 bagel in the second.

Meads ladies celebrate promotion. from l to r Hazel Sneath, Sarah King-Spooner Jess Gisby and Lucy Parkin

The reverse rubbers saw the Meads quartet playing some delightful tennis full of strong ground shots and clinical volleying. Both pairs defeated their opponents 6-1 6-1 in front of a crowd eager to help the team celebrate not just a victory but the Division 4 title and promotion.

Captain Lucy Parkin said, "We are all absolutely delighted to be crowned champions of our division.

"This winter has been tough with many rescheduled matches but our tenacity and resilience saw us through. We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved and we look forward to testing ourselves in Division 3."