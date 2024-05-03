Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League presentation evening
The Special Award was presented to Sue Selby-Worsfold for 48 years of dedication, loyalty as a player and committee member, the season finished well for Sue as she won the deciding frame in the Harper Plate Final, she has played in the successful Haywards Heath Social Club C team for 30 years.
MSBSL ROLL of HONOUR 2023/24
Winners Runners Up
Denman Billiards Cup James Dew
Denman R/U Barry Martin
Secretaries Billiards Cup Ian Janman Kevin Myles
Barry Williams Cup 6 Reds Neil Baker Mark Coles
Dennis Wakeford Trophy James Dew Neil Baker
Keith Hamer Grandmasters Jon Lang Fran McCollum
Lanaway Doubles Cup Vince Elphick James Dew
Gary Goodman Wayne Hamilton
Charity Cup Triples Mark Bright Alan Carter
Martin Batchelor Peter Mann
Lee Cannizzaro Mike Ardley
Championship Open Cup Mark Coles Mark Bright
Stoner Cup To be played To be played
Junior Cup Herbie Cohen-Hamilton TJ Green
Ladies Open Cup Stacey Champ-Hancock Julie Hitchen
Billiards League Cup Hassocks A Hassocks B
Best Performance Martin Payne
Alan Foster Shield Martin Payne
Highest Break Dave Gillingham 93
Wednesday League Lindfield C Hassocks F
BP Mike Robertson 13
HB Terry Green Junior 31
Thursday League Two Hassocks E Ansty B
BP Dave Perry 12
HB Sam Partridge 33
Thursday League One Haywards Heath SC B Hassocks C
BP Martin Batchelor 16
James Dew 16
HB Mark Bright 76
Barry Williams Shield. Mark Bright
Harper Cup Hassocks A HHSC D
Harper Plate HHSC C St Francis
Sayers Wednesday Cup BHCC A Lindfield C
Wednesday Shield Hassocks J HHSC E Mays Cup Hassocks E BHCC A Clowes Cup Hassocks C Hassocks A
Special Award Sue Selsby-Worsfold