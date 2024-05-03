Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League presentation evening

The annual Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League presentation evening was held at the Keymer and Hassocks Sports and Social Club, Mr President Martin Stoner presented the trophies to the successful league, cup teams and competitions winners.
By Royston TucknottContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Special Award was presented to Sue Selby-Worsfold for 48 years of dedication, loyalty as a player and committee member, the season finished well for Sue as she won the deciding frame in the Harper Plate Final, she has played in the successful Haywards Heath Social Club C team for 30 years.

MSBSL ROLL of HONOUR 2023/24

Winners Runners Up

Sue with Haywards Heath Social Club C teamSue with Haywards Heath Social Club C team
Sue with Haywards Heath Social Club C team

Denman Billiards Cup James Dew

Denman R/U Barry Martin

Secretaries Billiards Cup Ian Janman Kevin Myles

Barry Williams Cup 6 Reds Neil Baker Mark Coles

Dennis Wakeford Trophy James Dew Neil Baker

Keith Hamer Grandmasters Jon Lang Fran McCollum

Lanaway Doubles Cup Vince Elphick James Dew

Gary Goodman Wayne Hamilton

Charity Cup Triples Mark Bright Alan Carter

Martin Batchelor Peter Mann

Lee Cannizzaro Mike Ardley

Championship Open Cup Mark Coles Mark Bright

Stoner Cup To be played To be played

Junior Cup Herbie Cohen-Hamilton TJ Green

Ladies Open Cup Stacey Champ-Hancock Julie Hitchen

Billiards League Cup Hassocks A Hassocks B

Best Performance Martin Payne

Alan Foster Shield Martin Payne

Highest Break Dave Gillingham 93

Wednesday League Lindfield C Hassocks F

BP Mike Robertson 13

HB Terry Green Junior 31

Thursday League Two Hassocks E Ansty B

BP Dave Perry 12

HB Sam Partridge 33

Thursday League One Haywards Heath SC B Hassocks C

BP Martin Batchelor 16

James Dew 16

HB Mark Bright 76

Barry Williams Shield. Mark Bright

Harper Cup Hassocks A HHSC D

Harper Plate HHSC C St Francis

Sayers Wednesday Cup BHCC A Lindfield C

Wednesday Shield Hassocks J HHSC E Mays Cup Hassocks E BHCC A Clowes Cup Hassocks C Hassocks A

Special Award Sue Selsby-Worsfold