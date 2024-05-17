Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League Sayers Cup Final 2023-24

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

BHCC A outwit the league champions

The Mid Sussex Billiards and Snooker League Sayers Wednesday Cup Final brought together close rivals Burgess Hill Constitutional Club A and league champions Lindfield A, the enthusiastic audience expecting a keen battle on the green baize.

Lindfield's tough nut to crack Dave Wybro started the frame brightly but to find the majestic Kevin Myles moving into his confident potting mode to win comfortably 70-23, this motivated the charismatic Lee Cannizzaro to take on the wholehearted Tim Wright to gain the equaliser, Wright opened up keenly to go 20 points ahead then seeing Cannizzaro clawing back to produce a ding dong finish to win 52-39.

The audience expected sparks to fly when BHCC's tenacious Tony Smith came to the table to take on the breathtaking Zeus Bedir who opened up confidently to show Smith his attention to succeed, however Smith had his own game plan and produced numerous breaks to move on to win 78-22.

BHCC A (left) and Lindfield C with referee Paul Hickman

Lindfield's dogged Paul Drayton dug in early with some fine safety play but to find the dynamic Jon Lang commencing to flow with a 21 break then to convincingly win 58-10 thus giving BHCC A a 3-1 victory.