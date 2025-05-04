Mid Sussex Football League latest
Results
Tuesday, April 29
Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup Final
1 3 Eastbourne Rangers v Seaford Town II
Stratford Challenge Cup Final
1 0 Preston Manor Royals v Buxted
Championship
4 0 Lindfield II v Copthorne II
Division Two North
1 0 Forest Row II v Balcombe II
Division Two South
2 1 Willingdon Athletic v Ridgewood II
Division Four North
6 0 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly
Thursday, May 1
Tester Challenge Cup Final
1 4 Ringmer AFC IV v FC Railway II
Saturday, May 3
Championship
3 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Crawley A.F.C.
2 5 Polegate Town v Lindfield II
Division One
3 2 Warlingham v Cuckfield Rangers II
Division Two North
0 6 Ansty FC v Forest Row II
Division Two South
4 1 BN Dons v Seaford Town II
2 6 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Buxted
2 3 Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic
1 2 Ridgewood II v Preston Manor Royals
Division Four North
5 5 Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill
Division Five North
5 1 Southgate United v Ashurst Wood II
Division Five South
1 2 Scaynes Hill II v AFC Varndeanians III
Fixtures
Tuesday, May 6
Mowatt Challenge Cup Final
Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II
The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium Horsham, KO. 7:45pm Referee History
Wednesday, May 7
Division Two South
Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Buxted, KO. 6:30pm
Saturday, May 10
All games kick off at 2pm.
Championship
Oakwood II v Lindfield II
Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II
Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C.
Division Two North
Balcombe II v Forest Row II
Division Two South
Ridgewood II v Horsted Keynes
Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals
Division Three North
Holland Sports II v Caterham
Division Five North
Warlingham III v FC Railway II
Division Five South
Horsted Keynes II v Hartfield
Monday, May 12
Senior Charity Cup Final
Balcombe v Crowhurst
Caburn Community Ground. Ringmer. KO. 7:30pm
Wednesday, May 14
Montgomery Challenge Cup Final
Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District
The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium Horsham, KO. 7:45pm.
Saturday, May 17
All games kick off at 2pm unless stated
Division Two South
Buxted v BN Dons
Preston Manor Royals v Cuckfield Rangers Development