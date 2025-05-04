Mid Sussex Football League latest

Results & Fixtures

Results

Tuesday, April 29

Eastbourne Vice Presidents Cup Final

1 3 Eastbourne Rangers v Seaford Town II

Stratford Challenge Cup Final

1 0 Preston Manor Royals v Buxted

Championship

4 0 Lindfield II v Copthorne II

Division Two North

1 0 Forest Row II v Balcombe II

Division Two South

2 1 Willingdon Athletic v Ridgewood II

Division Four North

6 0 Gatwick Warriors v West Hoathly

Thursday, May 1

Tester Challenge Cup Final

1 4 Ringmer AFC IV v FC Railway II

Saturday, May 3

Championship

3 2 Eastbourne Rangers v Crawley A.F.C.

2 5 Polegate Town v Lindfield II

Division One

3 2 Warlingham v Cuckfield Rangers II

Division Two North

0 6 Ansty FC v Forest Row II

Division Two South

4 1 BN Dons v Seaford Town II

2 6 Cuckfield Rangers Development v Buxted

2 3 Horsted Keynes v Willingdon Athletic

1 2 Ridgewood II v Preston Manor Royals

Division Four North

5 5 Warlingham II v Athletico Redhill

Division Five North

5 1 Southgate United v Ashurst Wood II

Division Five South

1 2 Scaynes Hill II v AFC Varndeanians III

Fixtures

Tuesday, May 6

Mowatt Challenge Cup Final

Lindfield II v Reigate Priory II

The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium Horsham, KO. 7:45pm Referee History

Wednesday, May 7

Division Two South

Brighton & Sussex Medical School v Buxted, KO. 6:30pm

Saturday, May 10

All games kick off at 2pm.

Championship

Oakwood II v Lindfield II

Polegate Town v Reigate Priory II

Sovereign Saints v Crawley A.F.C.

Division Two North

Balcombe II v Forest Row II

Division Two South

Ridgewood II v Horsted Keynes

Willingdon Athletic v Preston Manor Royals

Division Three North

Holland Sports II v Caterham

Division Five North

Warlingham III v FC Railway II

Division Five South

Horsted Keynes II v Hartfield

Monday, May 12

Senior Charity Cup Final

Balcombe v Crowhurst

Caburn Community Ground. Ringmer. KO. 7:30pm

Wednesday, May 14

Montgomery Challenge Cup Final

Ringmer AFC v Oxted & District

The Fusion Aviation Community Stadium Horsham, KO. 7:45pm.

Saturday, May 17

All games kick off at 2pm unless stated

Division Two South

Buxted v BN Dons

Preston Manor Royals v Cuckfield Rangers Development

