Mid Sussex triathletes shine in Wales, Netherlands, London and Brighton & Hoveve

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members competed in ironman competitions in Tenby and Amsterdam, long-distance swimming in London's Royal Docks and and Triathlons in Brighton & Hove.

Ironman Wales Tenby

Klara Boarder was excited to participate in and complete the tough but beautiful Ironman course (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run) at Tenby. Despite the heat, Klara finished 11th in the F45-49 group in 15.25.23. She described this as her greatest sporting achievement to date.

European Triathlon Challenge Long Dstance Championships at Almere, Amsterdam

Klara Boarder completing Ironman Wales in Tenby

Stewart Conway competed in this event, the 2nd oldest triathlon event over the Ironman distance in the world, as part on the GB team. This was his 2nd Ironman competition in 3 weeks and was pleased to achieve another 9th place in the hot conditions.

Dock to Dock: 10km swim in Royal Docks, London

Steve Mcmenamin enjoyed the popular Dock to Dock swim, choosing the 10km distance and placing 3rd in the M56-60 category in 3.8.31. Steve commented, what can be better on the hotest day of the year, as he enjoyed a cold Guiness afterwards.

Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Justin Pendlebury cmpleted Brighton & Hove Standard Triathlon

Paul Mittonette and Nick Fellows competed in the sprint event (750m swim, 20m bike, 5km run) placing 4th and 10th in the M56-60 category in times of 1.31.28 and 1.38.30 respectively.