Mid Sussex triathletes shine in Wales, Netherlands, London and Brighton & Hoveve

Mid Sussex Triathlon Club members competed in ironman competitions in Tenby and Amsterdam, long-distance swimming in London's Royal Docks and and Triathlons in Brighton & Hove.
By Roger SmithContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST
Ironman Wales Tenby

Klara Boarder was excited to participate in and complete the tough but beautiful Ironman course (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride and 26.2 mile run) at Tenby. Despite the heat, Klara finished 11th in the F45-49 group in 15.25.23. She described this as her greatest sporting achievement to date.

European Triathlon Challenge Long Dstance Championships at Almere, Amsterdam

Klara Boarder completing Ironman Wales in TenbyKlara Boarder completing Ironman Wales in Tenby
Klara Boarder completing Ironman Wales in Tenby
Stewart Conway competed in this event, the 2nd oldest triathlon event over the Ironman distance in the world, as part on the GB team. This was his 2nd Ironman competition in 3 weeks and was pleased to achieve another 9th place in the hot conditions.

Dock to Dock: 10km swim in Royal Docks, London

Steve Mcmenamin enjoyed the popular Dock to Dock swim, choosing the 10km distance and placing 3rd in the M56-60 category in 3.8.31. Steve commented, what can be better on the hotest day of the year, as he enjoyed a cold Guiness afterwards.

Brighton & Hove Triathlon

Justin Pendlebury cmpleted Brighton &amp; Hove Standard TriathlonJustin Pendlebury cmpleted Brighton &amp; Hove Standard Triathlon
Justin Pendlebury cmpleted Brighton &amp; Hove Standard Triathlon

Paul Mittonette and Nick Fellows competed in the sprint event (750m swim, 20m bike, 5km run) placing 4th and 10th in the M56-60 category in times of 1.31.28 and 1.38.30 respectively.

Meanwhile Gael Chuchelamane and Justin Pendlebury competed in the Standard Distance event (1.5km sea swim, 40km bike, 10km run). Gael placed 4th in the M40-44 category in 2.17.12, whilst Justin placed 17th in the M50-54 category in 2.53.03.