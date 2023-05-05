Edit Account-Sign Out
Mid Sussex Triathlon Club trio complete Three Forts Challenge

Three members of the Mid Sussex Triathlon Club did well at the Three Forts Challenge.

By Roger SmithContributor
Published 5th May 2023, 09:00 BST

This is a very challenging 27.2 mile marathon that took place on Sunday, April 30. It involves 3450ft of climb together with rough tracks and some stiles. However it was made easier with fine weather and great downland views.Doug Mactaggart was pleased to finish in 5.19, with Jim Graham not far behind in 5.25 and Helen Graham in 5.43. This is Jim's second full marathon since breaking his hip before Covid and having a hip replacement more recently.

Doug MacTaggart at Three Forts Challenge