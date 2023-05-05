Mid Sussex Triathlon Club trio complete Three Forts Challenge

This is a very challenging 27.2 mile marathon that took place on Sunday, April 30. It involves 3450ft of climb together with rough tracks and some stiles. However it was made easier with fine weather and great downland views.Doug Mactaggart was pleased to finish in 5.19, with Jim Graham not far behind in 5.25 and Helen Graham in 5.43. This is Jim's second full marathon since breaking his hip before Covid and having a hip replacement more recently.