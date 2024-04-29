Mike has a round to remember

PGA Professional Mike Bullen, who is attached to Littlehampton Golf Club, had a round to remember at the weekend.
His score of 61 included no fewer than 7 birdies all capped off with an Eagle 2 at the 424 yard par4 18th. Mike holed his second shot from 108 yards.

Despite two penalty drops, the card had no bogeys on the card.

Will we see a gross 59 down on the links this summer?

