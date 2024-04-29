Mike has a round to remember
PGA Professional Mike Bullen, who is attached to Littlehampton Golf Club, had a round to remember at the weekend.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
His score of 61 included no fewer than 7 birdies all capped off with an Eagle 2 at the 424 yard par4 18th. Mike holed his second shot from 108 yards.
Despite two penalty drops, the card had no bogeys on the card.
Will we see a gross 59 down on the links this summer?