Montpelier Villa in relegation stalemate with Copthorne

Copthorne 2-2 Montpelier Villa

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no chance the February rain was going to stop this “Six Pointer” at the Fusion Aviation Stadium at Horsham FC. After 25 games apiece, there was just four points separating the teams in the SCFL Division One.

The Villa Manager David Baker said on the morning of the match: “Today will be a great contest against Copthorne. We’ll be doing everything we can to get a positive result”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These words emphasised how important this game meant to the Villa.

Free kick for Copthorne FC

It was a steady start for both teams, feeling each other out with Copthorne working it down the wings. On ten minutes Montpelier Villa came forward, the powerful Joe Kinsman received the ball and took an early shot which forced a great save from the Copthorne goalkeeper.

Just a minute later Mesdar Woldesus skilfully shot from outside of the box which just went wide. Copthorne got more into the game and on the twentieth minute scored to go one nil up. The speedy Stuart Cameron played a ball through to Dave Parr who struck it well for the lead.

Four minutes later Villa were awarded a penalty, Demas Ramsis was taken down in the penalty area. The calm Gabriel Robinson took responsibility and struck a well placed penalty into the back of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 41 minutes, after some pressure from Copthorne, they went ahead again. The skilful Conor Dickson played a great pass to Tosin Dada who smashed the ball into the goal for 2-1. The referee blew for half time and Villa went in for their cuppa feeling they were the better team.

Montpelier Villa came out of the blocks fast and straight away got forward, however, Taylor Edwards’ curling shot just missed the target. The rest of the half was a battle in midfield with the odd attempt on goal.

On the 85th minute, Villa got their well deserved equaliser. Villa’s right back was allowed to run forward unchallenged and as he got into the final third he crossed it perfectly into the box for Joe Kinsman to score a pinpoint header.

After the game, David Baker said; “We had a good game, we changed shape in the second half and got the equaliser, I’m pleased with the performance”. The GWS Man of the Match went to Joe Kinsman for his all round performance and his fantastic equaliser.

Next up for Copthorne is a tough away fixture against Dorking Wanderers B and Montpelier Villa are at home to Seaford Town FC.