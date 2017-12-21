Blue and Golds rocked as Hellingly charge towards title

By Derren Howard

Eastbourne Rugby Club were soundly beaten in their Sussex derby as they went down 53-7 at Hellingly in their final match before the Christmas break.

Hellingly, the runaway Harveys Sussex League Division One leaders, produced another fine and well-drilled performance to take them 15 points clear at the top of the table on 59 points from 12 matches.

Eastbourne, in what is a transitional season for Adrian Norwood’s (left) team, are sixth in the league standings on 20 points from 12 matches, having won three and lost nine.

The Blue and Golds will take a festive break from league action and will return on Saturday, January 6 when they welcome second placed East Grinstead to Park Avenue.

Hellingly, who seem certain to gain promotion to London South East three, also resume on January 6 at basement team Ditchling.

Burgess Hill and Uckfield make up the remaining top four places in division one with fifth placed Seaford six points adrift of Uckfield on 30 points.

Ditchling have lost all 12 fixtures so far this campaign and have gained just one point with a points difference of -423. Barns Green, who beat Eastbourne last month, are second from bottom on 10 points.