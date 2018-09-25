Burgess Hill enjoy victory against The Wild Pigs of Ditchling

Last Saturday the Sussex All Blacks hosted Ditchling RFC, the Wild Pigs in round 3 of the Sussex 1 league.

The All Blacks came into the game off the back of 2 wins Vs Ditchling’s two losses.

The weather on Saturday felt very autumnal with constant rain throughout.

The first 20 minutes were very even with Ditchling showing a very strong set piece and some good hands in their backline.

The All Blacks sucked up a lot of pressure during this period.

The All Blacks pack switched on at this point and through the likes of second row Adam Rez and back row Kyle Tucker they were making good ground with ball in hand.

In the backs fly half Rhys Clarke and full back Oli Lewis continued to provide some magic.

The first try followed a break up field by the forwards. At a ruck scrum half Chris Turok-Hallam passed the ball to Lewis who with an approaching defence grubber kicked through. Winger Loz Daraio raced onto the ball and dotted down for the score. Clarke added the conversion from wide out, 7-0.

Clarke added a penalty minutes later to extend the lead, 10-0.

The next try was all Rezzy as he burst through a tackle and sprinted towards the line before being tackled to his knees where he waited for teh support before popping to his fellow second row Jamie Dimelow to go in and under the posts. Clarke added the extras, 17-0.

The next score again was created by the forwards and finished by the backs as centre George Yeates beat players for fun before putting in his centre partner Dave Daly.

Clarke had his kicking boots on and converted from out wide, 24-0.

The last five minutes of the half saw Ditchling press for a score with the All Blacks scrambling to keep them out.

The All Blacks came out in the second half and from the off played some exceptional rugby with backs and forwards showing very soft hands in worsening conditions.

The first score saw winger Alex Bone sprint round the defence to score in the corner. Clarke narrowly missed the conversion, 29-0.

This score was followed up with a second try for Loz who was having a field day on his wing. Clarke added the extras for this one, 36-0.

Lewis was next on the score sheet as a flowing backs move left to right and back again saw him straighten and then step his way in for the converted score, 43-0.

A carbon copy of the first try followed with Lewis playing in Clarke to dot down in the corner where he then hit the upright, 48-0.

The final score of the game went to Lewis who after some fine interplay between the backs and forwards jinked his way in for the converted score, 55-0.

Ditchling never gave up in the second half and continued to play some good rugby which should have resulted in some scores, however the All Blacks defence stood strong.

Next week the All Blacks travel to East Grinstead KO 3pm.