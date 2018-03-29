Eagles host old rivals Kent for Easter Chase

Eastbourne Speedway are set to welcome the Kent Kings in the Easter Chase tomorrow (Saturday, gates open 6pm) as they aim to get their 2018 season off to a flying start.

The Forman IT Eagles were scheduled to start racing last weekend but that meeting was called off because the track was unfit.

Forman IT Eagles team manager, Connor Dugard, commented: “Everyone is champing at the bit to get racing. We will be aiming to go one better than the last three seasons and that’s to convert those second place league finishes in 2015, 2016, 2017 into the title this year.

“There’s a lot of history between the Eagles and speedway clubs in Kent, going back decades. They really are the ‘old enemy’. Our riders want to make sure it is the Arlington Army who are smiling come Saturday night.”

The first leg at Kent’s Kent’s Central Park stadium on Good Friday is off. The postponement was announced Wednesday after a period of heavy rain and a poor forecast.

First race at Eastbourne on Saturday night will start at 7.30pm, with the parade at 7.20pm.

After the meeting, there will be a fans’ forum in the clubhouse for supporters to question the club’s riders and management.