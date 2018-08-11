Eastbourne Eagles supercharge their National League campaign

Spiller and Edwards in action. Picture by Mike Hinves
Eastbourne supercharged their 2018 National League campaign with a 55-35 win at Plymouth tonight (August 10).

The Forman IT Eagles roared into the lead from the off and were never headed.

A brief mid-match rally from the Devonians was quelled as the Eagles took complete advantage of an injury to Plymouth's No 1, Ellis Perks, in the first race.

Perks, a former Eagle, had to withdraw from the meeting because of the crash.

Connor Dugard, the Eastbourne team manager, said: "A great performance and just what we wanted as we begin a really busy period of racing.

"This has set us up brilliantly. Every team member played a full part and we look forward to completing a quick double tomorrow night at Arlington."

Scorers: Eagles: Wood 12(5), Baseby 11+1(5), Ayres 9+1(4), Edwards 7(4), Powell 6+2(4), Spiller 6+2(4), Brooks 4+2(4)

Devils: Atkins 14(6), Andrews12+1(6), Terry-Daley 6(5), Dugard 2(6), Sutton 1(6), Perks 0(1)