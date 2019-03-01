Eastbourne Tennis: Tickets for ‘world class’ tournament go on sale

The official countdown to this summer’s Nature Valley International at Devonshire Park began this week as tickets to one of the region’s biggest sporting events went on sale to the general public.

Interest in the event, which last year saw Brits Andy Murray and Kyle Edmund go head-to-head in the men’s competition, is again expected to be strong. Last summer witnessed Caroline Wozniacki produce an impressive performance to overcome hometown favourite Johanna Konta on the way to claim the women’s title.

Organisers are encouraging fans to get their tickets early following last year’s record-breaking crowds and Konta’s recent heroic performance for Great Britain in the historic Fed Cup home tie.

Tournament director Gavin Fletcher said: “The Nature Valley International is perennially popular and it’s exciting to be back on sale for the Tournament.

“We always attract a world-class field and will of course be hoping to welcome Johanna back to her hometown in June, amongst other British tennis stars. I’d encourage fans to get tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets for the event, which takes place between 21st– 29th June, are available at: www.lta.org.uk/majorevents