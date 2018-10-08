Lewes Athletics Club runners win a bundle of awards in Downland Trail Races

Competing in the challenging 10 mile and 5 mile trail race across the Sussex Downs Lewes AC runners came away with a bundle of awards.

Leading the medal chase was Matt Bradford who completed the hilly and tough 10 mile course to win the race in 59minutes 44 secs. This is the first time in many years that the course has been completed in under the hour.

Helen Sida winning the womens race, leading the Lewes AC womens team to first place and also winning the women aged over 50 award.

Matt was 3 minutes ahead of the next Lewes AC runner Richard Robinson who finished in a time 62.57 It was in the latter half of the race that Matt applied the pressure and pulled away to win. Making up the medal winning Lewes AC men’s team was Chris Coffey in 4th position in 64.12 and Ben Pepler in 17th position with 70.20. With a total score of 24 points the Lewes team were just 4 points ahead of a strong Brighton Phoenix team that finished with 28 points with runners finishing in 3rd, 5th, 8th and 12th positions.

Not to be outdone by the men the Lewes AC women also won the team prize with Helen Sida coming in first women with a time of 75mins 12secs. Making up the winning team of three with Helen were Ellen Brookes 83.47 and Jo Miles 85.20. As well as winning the women’s prize Helen was also the first woman aged of 50 to finish, a truly great performance.

Showing that age is no barrier to Downland running the Lewes AC runner David Prince-Isles was the first over 60 runner to cross the line with a time of 74mins 14secs. The first over 70 runner was again a Lewes AC runner Bob Hughes who finished with a time of 95.17.

There was a good turn out in the race from clubs across the County and from further afield. The other Lewes AC runners in the race with their times were Andrew Masters(71.05); Ben Hodgson(71.54); Will Monnington(73.10); Andrew Mclennon(77.32); Ian Fines(78.35);Simon Roberts(83.30);David Foster(83.36);Andrew Chitty(83.48);Ian Hilder(89.55); Tara Twyman(93.27); Fran Witt(95.29); Julie Deakin(98.42);Jo Buckley(99.34); Andy Diplock(100.28);Jem Bartle(112.40)

There must be something in the Lewes air and taking advantage of running on the Downs that enabled Lewes AC runners to fill the first three places in the supporting 5 mile race. First across the line in a time of 30mins 31secs was Patrick McMannus, second was Adam Vaughan in 31.26 and third Charles Taylor with 31.58.

Other Lewes AC runners in the 5 mile race with their times were Dominic Osman-Allu (35.47); Marcus AcConnell (36.16);Paul Wafer(38.02); Tim Monson(41.28); Clair Underwood(42.02);Yan Wu(42.26);Karen Morse(42.27);Burt Brown(47.030); John Coleman(48.04); Andrea Ingram(49.07)