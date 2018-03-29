Powerlifter Anjanita claims Team GB spot at Euro champs

Eastbourne’s Anjanita Baker is making a name for herself in the world of competitive powerlifting.

Anjanita, who works for Uckfield based TR Fastenings, began weight training in 2011 when she joined Train Strong Bootcamp.

By 2017, she started competing in British strong woman events which involved truck pulls and atlas stone lifting.

In late 2017, Anjie switched to powerlifting, which involves the squat, the bench press and the dead lift.

In January 2018, Anjie joined the Amateur British Powerlifting Union (ABPU) and took part in the Masters (M1) event, in the 40-45 age group, 67.5kg class.

In her first competitive event, Anjie came away with three world records in her class, for the deadlift, squat disciplines and overall total weight, she also won the title of best overall female lifter.

As a result, the ABPU invited Anjie to the Amateur World Powerlifting Congress (WPC)’s European championships in Grenoble, France, in August 2018 as part of Team GB.

In order to take part, Anjie is looking for local businesses to support her with sponsorship funds for kit, travel and accommodation expenses, and TR was the first to offer a contribution.

In preparation for Grenoble, Anjie will compete in the ABPU’s national finals at the Body Power fitness exhibition, at Birmingham’s NEC on 12 May.

She will also continue to train at her Performance Fitness gym in Eastbourne with her coach, renowned powerlifter Delroy McQueen (below). She hopes to qualify later this year for the WPC’s world championships which will be held in Manchester, also in August 2018.

Anjie said: “When I first started training almost seven years ago, I never imagined I’d one day be in this position where I’d be training for major national and European championships, let alone coming away with world records.

“To continue to compete at this level, sponsorship is vital and I’m so grateful to TR and everyone else who has helped get me where I am today.”

For further information about Anjie’s powerlifting and to find out about potential sponsorship opportunities, please contact her on anjanita@trfastenings.com or take a look at her instagram page @anjanita.