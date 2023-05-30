'Most special' - Wimbledon winner confirms for Eastbourne and Emma Raducanu decision made

Seven of the world’s top 10 women’s tennis players and 16 of the top 50 men will contest the Rothesay International Eastbourne, taking place at Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, June 26 – July 1.

Top level tennis will return to Eastbourne at Devonshire Park once again next month

Defending champion and 2011, 2014 Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova will be back at Eastbourne after her impressive performance defeating Jelena Ostapenko in last year’s final. Speaking a few weeks ago, reigning champion Petra Kvitova said: “I’m really excited to be heading back to the Rothesay International Eastbourne, winning there last year was one of the most special titles of my career. I always really enjoy playing the grass court events in Britain and look forward to returning again this summer.”

Headlining the women’s draw is WTA No.3 American, Jessica Pegula, who said: “I am looking forward to playing on the grass courts at the LTA’s Rothesay International Eastbourne. The tournament has a strong tradition with many women’s tennis legends on the honour role as former champions, which is incredibly inspiring.”

Reigning Wimbledon Champion Elena Rybakina (WR-4), Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur (WR-7) and 2021 Rothesay International Eastbourne winner Jelena Ostapenko (WR-10) are also set to compete.

Popular British player and 2021 US Open Champion Emma Raducanu will not be at Eastbourne or Wimbledon this year as she recovers from wrist and ankle surgery.

In the men’s draw, USA’s Taylor Fritz, the two-time reigning champion and current world No.8, is the top-ranked player confirmed to play. A high-quality field in the men’s draw also includes the second seed Tommy Paul, USA (WR-17), 2021 winner Alex de. Minaur of Australia (WR-19) and 2022 runner up American Maxime Cressey (WR-44).

Britain’s number four, Jack Draper (WR-55) will return to the grass courts of Devonshire Park following an exciting run to the semifinals last year.

