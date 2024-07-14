Sunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of SpeedSunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed
21 photos as the 2024 Festival of Speed comes to high-octane end at Goodwood

By Steve Bone
Published 14th Jul 2024, 18:07 BST
Goodwood’s Festival of Speed is over for another year – and what thrills the 2024 renewal provided.

The four-day event came to a conclusion on Sunday, when one of the highlights was a celebration of Red Bull featuring Verstappen, Coulthard, Webber, Perez and Ricciardo.

See some of Sunday’s action on this page and the ones linked – taken by Trevor Staff. And don’t miss the Chichester Observer and West Sussex Gazette this week for coverage.

Sunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Sunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Sunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

Sunday at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Trevor Staff

