Eagles cup trip to Kent is off
Eastbourne Speedway's second leg KO cup tie against the Kent Kings tonight (July 6) has been postponed.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:03 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 7:46 am
The plug was pulled on the match at Central Park, Sittingbourne, with less than an hour to go before start time because of track conditions.
No new date for the fixture has been announced.
The Eagles were due to defend a 58-32 lead established at Arlington on June 6. It’s a massive advantage and leaves HG Aerospace Eagles team manager, Trevor Geer, confident of winning the tie.
Geer said: “It would be one of the biggest upsets of all times if Kent can overturn that deficit and dump us out of the cup.”