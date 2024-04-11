Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Eagles side will resume in a special challenge match against old rivals Kent Kings at Iwade, near Sittingbourne, and officials hope a big turn-out of supporters will aid their cause to restore the sport to Sussex.

Talks with the Dugard family, who own Arlington Stadium, are at a standstill amid a belief among campaigners that they do not feel the sport is viable in Sussex. The Dugard family have been contacted for comment.

Save Eastbourne Speedway Group spokesperson Michael Gray said: "We have reached as far as we can and there are no negotiations with the stadium owners at present. We can speculate on many different reasons but the only people who know are the owners.

Nathan Ablitt will be in action on Sunday | Picture: Mike Hinves

"As frustrating as all that is, we hold a lot of respect for the Dugards, for everything they have done for the club in the past. It is our dream to return and we do believe it could stand on its own two feet, financially."

The campaigners have enlisted the backing of British Speedway Promoters, the sport's domestic governing body, and are hoping a big show of support in Kent will strengthen their cause.

David Graveling, the Group's other main organiser, said: "It is a chance for supporters to get together and watch a team in Eagles colours again. TV cameras will be there, and if it is packed out, maybe some of the doubters will think again.

"We firmly believe there is solid support in Sussex for a professional speedway team. This is a chance to show it. We are not going to let the Eagles die."

Gray and Graveling have named a strong team with plenty of Sussex connections. Nathan Ablitt, the No 1 and captain, rode for the side in the ill-fated 2021 campaign and Jake Knight was a key member of the club during their National Development League era.

Nick Laurence and Vinnie Foord both live close to Eagles's former Arlington home and the team is completed by Ryan Kinsley, who helped Oxford win the National Development League title last season, and Arran Butcher. The match starts at 2pm.

SPEEDWAY AT HASTINGS

The sound of speedway will once again echo around the Pilot Field on Saturday, 75 years on from when the Hastings Saxons team last rode at the historic stadium.

Vinnie Foord, Darren Grayling and Rhys Laker will rev up and ride their bikes during a special promotional event from 1.30pm, ahead of Hastings United's clash with Whitehawk.

Parts of the old track remain on view at the Pilot Field, with the starting area still visible immediately in front of the main stand.